Fewer job vacancies in Romania in second quarter of 2019

In the second quarter of 2019, the job vacancy rate in Romania, which is the ratio between the number of job vacancies and total number of jobs, was 1.11% - decreasing by 0.07 percentage points (pp) against the previous quarter, Agerpres reported.

The number of job vacancies was 55,000, decreasing by 3,200 compared to the previous quarter. By comparison with the same quarter of 2018, the job vacancy rate decreased by 0.14 pp and the number of job vacancies decreased by 6,400.

In the second quarter 2019, the highest job vacancy rates were registered in public administration (2.48%), respectively in other service activities (2.39%). The budgetary sector accumulated almost 27% of the total number of job vacancies. Thus, 6,900 job vacancies were registered in public administration, 6,500 job vacancies in human health and social work activities, respectively 1,300 job vacancies in education.

The Government has recently drafted a bill aimed at freezing hiring in the public sector, except for special situations such as graduates from the Police Academy or Magistracy Institute. But the move hasn’t been enacted yet. Manufacturing concentrated almost a quarter of the total number of job vacancies: 13,300 job vacancies, or a vacancy rate of 1.13%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

