Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/20/2019 - 08:23
Business
Fewer job vacancies in Romania in second quarter of 2019
20 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the second quarter of 2019, the job vacancy rate in Romania, which is the ratio between the number of job vacancies and total number of jobs, was 1.11% - decreasing by 0.07 percentage points (pp) against the previous quarter, Agerpres reported.

The number of job vacancies was 55,000, decreasing by 3,200 compared to the previous quarter. By comparison with the same quarter of 2018, the job vacancy rate decreased by 0.14 pp and the number of job vacancies decreased by 6,400.

In the second quarter 2019, the highest job vacancy rates were registered in public administration (2.48%), respectively in other service activities (2.39%). The budgetary sector accumulated almost 27% of the total number of job vacancies. Thus, 6,900 job vacancies were registered in public administration, 6,500 job vacancies in human health and social work activities, respectively 1,300 job vacancies in education.

The Government has recently drafted a bill aimed at freezing hiring in the public sector, except for special situations such as graduates from the Police Academy or Magistracy Institute. But the move hasn’t been enacted yet. Manufacturing concentrated almost a quarter of the total number of job vacancies: 13,300 job vacancies, or a vacancy rate of 1.13%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 08/20/2019 - 08:23
Business
Fewer job vacancies in Romania in second quarter of 2019
20 August 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

In the second quarter of 2019, the job vacancy rate in Romania, which is the ratio between the number of job vacancies and total number of jobs, was 1.11% - decreasing by 0.07 percentage points (pp) against the previous quarter, Agerpres reported.

The number of job vacancies was 55,000, decreasing by 3,200 compared to the previous quarter. By comparison with the same quarter of 2018, the job vacancy rate decreased by 0.14 pp and the number of job vacancies decreased by 6,400.

In the second quarter 2019, the highest job vacancy rates were registered in public administration (2.48%), respectively in other service activities (2.39%). The budgetary sector accumulated almost 27% of the total number of job vacancies. Thus, 6,900 job vacancies were registered in public administration, 6,500 job vacancies in human health and social work activities, respectively 1,300 job vacancies in education.

The Government has recently drafted a bill aimed at freezing hiring in the public sector, except for special situations such as graduates from the Police Academy or Magistracy Institute. But the move hasn’t been enacted yet. Manufacturing concentrated almost a quarter of the total number of job vacancies: 13,300 job vacancies, or a vacancy rate of 1.13%.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

21 August 2019
Politics
Presidents of U.S. and Romania issue joint statement on future bilateral relations
15 August 2019
Entertainment
Metallica donates for children’s hospital in Bucharest, sings Romanian song
09 August 2019
Business
Oracle Romania CEO officially investigated for bribe taking
07 August 2019
Business
Update: Oracle Romania CEO, reportedly targeted by corruption investigation
07 August 2019
Politics
Romanian President Iohannis to meet US President Trump on August 20
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian investigators find first victim’s remains in the woods
05 August 2019
Social
Caracal case: Romanian authorities confirm the murder of 15-year old missing girl
02 August 2019
Politics
Romanian education minister dismissed after controversial remark related to kidnapping case

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40