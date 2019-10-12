Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:34
Politics
RO Govt. to “terminate” only a small fraction of so-called “special pensions”
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling Liberal Party (PNL) decided to “terminate” the so-called “special pensions”, namely those pensions granted on other grounds than personal contributions to the social security system, deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan announced after a party leadership meeting on December 9, Hotnews.ro reported.

The special pensions, paid from the central government (state) budget, amount to EUR 9 billion (over 4% of GDP) per year, Turcan stated quoted by Bursa daily.

She did not elaborate on the legal aspects of the “termination”, or the savings generated by the pensions thus “terminated”.

However, she announced that there will be some exceptions: the special pensions paid to the “military” (including those retired from the ministry of interior or intelligence services) and magistrates, namely the vast majority of the special pensions, will remain in place.

PNL explained the exception related to magistrates, quoting a decision of the Constitutional Court. In June 2019, there were 187,480 recipients of special pensions out of which 178,168 “military”. Out of the 9,312 non-military pensions, 3,800 were retired prosecutors or judges.

The opposition Social Democratic Party is promoting in Parliament a bill by which all special pensions would be subject to progressive taxation that would go up to 90%.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]com

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 12/10/2019 - 08:34
Politics
RO Govt. to “terminate” only a small fraction of so-called “special pensions”
10 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s ruling Liberal Party (PNL) decided to “terminate” the so-called “special pensions”, namely those pensions granted on other grounds than personal contributions to the social security system, deputy prime minister Raluca Turcan announced after a party leadership meeting on December 9, Hotnews.ro reported.

The special pensions, paid from the central government (state) budget, amount to EUR 9 billion (over 4% of GDP) per year, Turcan stated quoted by Bursa daily.

She did not elaborate on the legal aspects of the “termination”, or the savings generated by the pensions thus “terminated”.

However, she announced that there will be some exceptions: the special pensions paid to the “military” (including those retired from the ministry of interior or intelligence services) and magistrates, namely the vast majority of the special pensions, will remain in place.

PNL explained the exception related to magistrates, quoting a decision of the Constitutional Court. In June 2019, there were 187,480 recipients of special pensions out of which 178,168 “military”. Out of the 9,312 non-military pensions, 3,800 were retired prosecutors or judges.

The opposition Social Democratic Party is promoting in Parliament a bill by which all special pensions would be subject to progressive taxation that would go up to 90%.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]com

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

10 December 2019
Business
Romanian prosecutors close criminal case related to historic debt of Petromidia refinery
10 December 2019
Business
Romanian tech startup gets USD 14 mln financing to continue accelerated international expansion
09 December 2019
Entertainment
Romania, “bullied” along with US president Trump at “NATO cafeteria” in Saturday Night Live episode
09 December 2019
Social
Romanian households spend over a quarter of their budget on food, the highest share in EU
09 December 2019
Social
US judge slaps 20-year jail sentence on Romanian hacker
08 December 2019
Politics
Bucharest mayor officially says she will run for new term, makes offensive comment about PM
06 December 2019
Sports
Romania qualifies to next stage of World Handball Championship after fabulous victory against Hungary
06 December 2019
Business
More than half of Romania’s wood exports go outside EU. Which are the biggest markets?

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40