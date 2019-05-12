Romania Insider
RO lawmakers cut excises, pension contributions and plan more allowances
05 December 2019
Romania’s Chamber of Deputies on December 4 passed a bill that removes the supplementary excise duty on car fuels and the minimum social security payments for part-time employees, G4media.ro reported.

The bill was initiated earlier this year by the National Liberal Party (PNL), which was in the opposition at that time and is now the governing party.

The bill passed with 280 votes for and only one vote against as the Social Democratic Party (PSD) also supported this measure after it was removed from power and sent to the opposition.

The budget revenues generated by the supplementary excise duty are estimated at RON 3.4 billion (EUR 715 mln, 0.32% of GDP) and it remains unclear how this drop in revenues will be offset.

Moreover, the fuel excise rates will drop below the minimum levels set by the European Commission. On the upside, PNL MP Robert Sighiartău said that the car fuel prices will decline, possibly to the lowest levels in Europe, as of January.

In related news, the Social Democratic Party (PSD) has promoted a bill for waiving the income tax for employees in mass media - journalists and other related technical jobs.

The bill was passed by the expert committees in the Chamber of Deputies.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal
