Festival of Pirates returns to Romania’s Danube Delta in May

The Festival of Pirates in Romania’s Danube Delta will return this spring for its eighth edition. Scheduled for May 15-18, the event will take place in Sulina with a program of good music, authentic gastronomy, slow life, unspoiled nature, and forgotten traditions of the Delta.

According to the organizers, the town of Sulina is known for being home to the only grave of a European pirate, Gheorghios Kontoguris, originally from Greece.

“The Festival of Pirates is not just a music festival, but a celebration of the free spirit, the good life that some of us forget in the fast-paced rhythm of everyday life, and authentic traditions. We reunite at this 8th edition of the festival with people from all corners of the country to enjoy the beauty and treasures of the Delta and to rediscover the adventurous spirit of the pirates,” said Gelu Tușu, organizer of the Festival of Pirates.

The lineup includes Loredana, Mihai Mărgineanu, Mahala Rai Banda, Vița de Vie, Cargo, ZMEI3, Proconsul, and others. In addition to concerts, the festival will include barbecues and traditional dishes, giving visitors the opportunity to savor foods and beverages specific to the Danube Delta.

In previous editions, festival attendees enjoyed board game competitions, a painting camp, film screenings, and public debates, activities that are still unconfirmed for this edition.

However, this year, participants will be able to take part in a unique moment on May 17, when a memorial ceremony will be organized at the Sulina cemetery. The event will include the holding of a service followed by a memorial feast with food prepared in cauldrons, in memory of Gheorghios Kontoguris and other personalities who have marked the history of this region.

(Photo source: the organisers)