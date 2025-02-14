Massif Festival returns to Romania’s Poiana Brașov in December

Massif Festival, the first major event of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe, is set to return for its third edition at the start of December 2025.

The decision to shift the festival from March to December aims to provide an enhanced winter experience for fans of music, mountain adventures, and winter sports, the organizers said. Supported by the Brașov City Hall, the move is expected to further elevate Poiana Brașov as a top winter festival destination.

Since its debut, Massif has drawn over 81,000 attendees, establishing itself as a hub for winter sports enthusiasts and festivalgoers. The first edition in 2023 attracted 38,000 fans, while the 2024 event saw a rise to 43,000.

Past lineups have included Mahmut Orhan, Shimza, Dimitri Vegas, Claptone, and Gordo.

(Photo source: the organisers)