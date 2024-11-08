Business

Romanian businessman invests EUR 5-10 mln in pet food factory

08 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Ferenc Korponay has invested between EUR 5 mln and EUR 10 mln in a pet food production facility in Alba county, where he is now manufacturing premium wet pet food under the Fresh Farm brand, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

Korponay, previously known for founding and selling Maravet, a company focused on animal health products, acquired the canning factory in Oiejdea from Verdino, a sustainable food business co-founded by Raul Ciurtin, the original developer of Albalact.

Production at the factory has recently commenced, with Korponay collaborating with two Italian consultants renowned for their expertise in the pet food sector. 

His premium product line targets the high-end segment of the pet food market, featuring unique ingredients like wild boar, quail, and ostrich. The range will also include vegan and insect-based products, tapping into a growing niche with international demand.

Korponay plans to market these products both locally, through veterinary clinics and pet stores, and internationally, with a primary emphasis on exports. 

This expansion into the premium canned pet food market reflects the rising trend towards specialised pet diets, with the Alba facility positioned to serve this demand across Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Valeriy Mariukhnyk/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Business

Romanian businessman invests EUR 5-10 mln in pet food factory

08 November 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian entrepreneur Ferenc Korponay has invested between EUR 5 mln and EUR 10 mln in a pet food production facility in Alba county, where he is now manufacturing premium wet pet food under the Fresh Farm brand, Ziarul Financiar reported. 

Korponay, previously known for founding and selling Maravet, a company focused on animal health products, acquired the canning factory in Oiejdea from Verdino, a sustainable food business co-founded by Raul Ciurtin, the original developer of Albalact.

Production at the factory has recently commenced, with Korponay collaborating with two Italian consultants renowned for their expertise in the pet food sector. 

His premium product line targets the high-end segment of the pet food market, featuring unique ingredients like wild boar, quail, and ostrich. The range will also include vegan and insect-based products, tapping into a growing niche with international demand.

Korponay plans to market these products both locally, through veterinary clinics and pet stores, and internationally, with a primary emphasis on exports. 

This expansion into the premium canned pet food market reflects the rising trend towards specialised pet diets, with the Alba facility positioned to serve this demand across Europe.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Valeriy Mariukhnyk/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 November 2024
Politics
Romania in “final stretch” toward full Schengen accession, MEP says
08 November 2024
Culture
The archive showcasing a century of public and private life in Romania in analog photography
08 November 2024
Politics
Romanian president Iohannis turns his back to Viktor Orban in apparent diplomatic snub
08 November 2024
Culture
‘Cultural Tram’ brings art to the streets of Timișoara
08 November 2024
Defense
Romanian executive approves purchase of 32 US-made F-35 fighter jets
08 November 2024
Business
Polish Elemental Group to build EUR 20 mln electronic waste recycling plant in Romania
07 November 2024
Politics
Romania blocks dozens of fake social media accounts promoting specific candidate, minister says
07 November 2024
Politics
Romanian PM sees full Schengen accession in spring 2025