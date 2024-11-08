Romanian businessman invests EUR 5-10 mln in pet food factory

Romanian entrepreneur Ferenc Korponay has invested between EUR 5 mln and EUR 10 mln in a pet food production facility in Alba county, where he is now manufacturing premium wet pet food under the Fresh Farm brand, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Korponay, previously known for founding and selling Maravet, a company focused on animal health products, acquired the canning factory in Oiejdea from Verdino, a sustainable food business co-founded by Raul Ciurtin, the original developer of Albalact.

Production at the factory has recently commenced, with Korponay collaborating with two Italian consultants renowned for their expertise in the pet food sector.

His premium product line targets the high-end segment of the pet food market, featuring unique ingredients like wild boar, quail, and ostrich. The range will also include vegan and insect-based products, tapping into a growing niche with international demand.

Korponay plans to market these products both locally, through veterinary clinics and pet stores, and internationally, with a primary emphasis on exports.

This expansion into the premium canned pet food market reflects the rising trend towards specialised pet diets, with the Alba facility positioned to serve this demand across Europe.

(Photo source: Valeriy Mariukhnyk/Dreamstime.com)