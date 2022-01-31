Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 11:43
Eco
Video

Watch: Female lynx with two cubs spotted in Romanian forest

31 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A female lynx with two cubs were recently filmed in a forest in Romania’s Putna Vrancea Natural Park. The images, captured by a wildlife monitoring camera, were shared on Facebook by the national forest management company Romsilva.

The Eurasian lynx is the largest cat found in Europe and, of course, in Romania. This beautiful wild cat, which some call “the invisible hunter,” still has a home in Romania, in its mountains and forests.

The female lynx can give birth to two to four kittens. According to Romsilva, the young stay with the mother for about two years.

Putna Vrancea Natural Park is home to many species of mammals, including bears, wolves, lynx, chamois, foxes, badgers, martens, deer, otters, wild cats, and wild boars. Plus, about 110 species of birds, of which 75 are protected, can be spotted in the park, and the flora consists of about 650 higher plants.

Putna Vrancea Natural Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 38,000 hectares in Vrancea county.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 06/14/2018 - 19:45
14 June 2018
Nature
Nature in Făgăraș Mountains: The lynx in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 01/31/2022 - 11:43
Eco
Video

Watch: Female lynx with two cubs spotted in Romanian forest

31 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A female lynx with two cubs were recently filmed in a forest in Romania’s Putna Vrancea Natural Park. The images, captured by a wildlife monitoring camera, were shared on Facebook by the national forest management company Romsilva.

The Eurasian lynx is the largest cat found in Europe and, of course, in Romania. This beautiful wild cat, which some call “the invisible hunter,” still has a home in Romania, in its mountains and forests.

The female lynx can give birth to two to four kittens. According to Romsilva, the young stay with the mother for about two years.

Putna Vrancea Natural Park is home to many species of mammals, including bears, wolves, lynx, chamois, foxes, badgers, martens, deer, otters, wild cats, and wild boars. Plus, about 110 species of birds, of which 75 are protected, can be spotted in the park, and the flora consists of about 650 higher plants.

Putna Vrancea Natural Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 38,000 hectares in Vrancea county.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva video)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 06/14/2018 - 19:45
14 June 2018
Nature
Nature in Făgăraș Mountains: The lynx in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks