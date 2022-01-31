Watch: Female lynx with two cubs spotted in Romanian forest

Video

A female lynx with two cubs were recently filmed in a forest in Romania’s Putna Vrancea Natural Park. The images, captured by a wildlife monitoring camera, were shared on Facebook by the national forest management company Romsilva.

The Eurasian lynx is the largest cat found in Europe and, of course, in Romania. This beautiful wild cat, which some call “the invisible hunter,” still has a home in Romania, in its mountains and forests.

The female lynx can give birth to two to four kittens. According to Romsilva, the young stay with the mother for about two years.

Putna Vrancea Natural Park is home to many species of mammals, including bears, wolves, lynx, chamois, foxes, badgers, martens, deer, otters, wild cats, and wild boars. Plus, about 110 species of birds, of which 75 are protected, can be spotted in the park, and the flora consists of about 650 higher plants.

Putna Vrancea Natural Park is one of the 22 national and natural parks managed by Romsilva. It covers 38,000 hectares in Vrancea county.

(Photo source: screenshot from Romsilva video)