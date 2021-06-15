Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 06/15/2021 - 08:15
Business

Foreign investors “return” to Romania in Jan-Apr after crisis

15 June 2021
The net foreign investments in Romania over the first four months of this year (January-April) were EUR 2.31 bln - compared to EUR 59 mln outflows in the same period of 2020, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

In absolute terms, at some 1% of GDP, this is not an impressive figure.

Looking deeper into the structure of the FDI, the picture looks even less impressive: EUR 1.63 bln worth of January-April FDI consists in “reinvested profit” (partly deferred from last year) and only EUR 579 mln (EUR 2 mln in the same period of 2020) consists in equity, other than reinvested earnings.

Some EUR 114 mln was borrowed by local subsidiaries of foreign groups, which in the same period last year returned to their parent groups EUR 304 mln worth of intra-group loans.

In March alone, FDI inflows account for EUR 1.2 bln, compared to EUR 1.1 bln outflows in the same month last year.

The net FDI in Romania dropped to EUR 1.86 bln (0.8% of GDP) in 2020, down from EUR 4.85-4.95 bln in 2018-2019. This was the overlapping result of over EUR 3 bln profits retained by FDI companies (more than in 2018 or 2019), offset by over EUR 2 bln loans “returned” to their foreign parent groups - after a roughly flat balance of debts between FDI subsidiaries and parent groups over the previous couple of years.  

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/19/2021 - 19:48
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
Normal
10

