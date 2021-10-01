Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

BNR: FDI companies active in Romania derived 3.2% of GDP in aggregated revenues in 2020

01 October 2021
The foreign direct investors in Romania derived EUR 9.00 bln net profits and EUR 2.74 bln losses, resulting in a combined figure of EUR 6.26 bln (nearly 2.9% of GDP) in 2020, according to a survey conducted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) in cooperation with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Separately, the foreign direct investors derived EUR 0.59 bln in net interest derived from loans extended to (taken from) local subsidiaries.

This results in a total of EUR 6.85 bln (nearly 3.2% of GDP) net revenues derived by FDI investors from their Romanian subsidiaries.

Out of the EUR 9.00 bln combined net profits derived by the FDI companies (those reporting profits last year), EUR 3.00 bln was retained (as opposed to distributed to foreign shareholders).

This is a third of the profits derived by FDI companies in red and half of the overall profits derived by FDI companies last year.

Separately, the FDI investors decreased their net lending to Romanian subsidiaries by EUR 1 bln. Under BOP6, this counts as negative foreign direct investment.

However, the ‘genuine’ FDI, namely new equity, was just under EUR 1 bln last year.

Overall, BNR reports an overall FDI inflows figure of EUR 3.00 bln: EUR 3.00 bln reinvested earnings plus EUR 1 bln equity contributions minus EUR 1 bln change in the balance of loans. 

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

