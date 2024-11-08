Business

First Black Friday sales figures in Romania show robust consumer appetite

08 November 2024

Romanian online retailer Fashion Days has reported a strong start to its Black Friday sales campaign, with orders up by over 10% in the first three days compared to the same period last year. The company announced that more than 204,000 orders were placed, totaling over 403,000 products - a record high for the retailer. 

More than 58% of these orders have already been delivered in Bucharest and Ilfov, reflecting significant logistical planning to meet demand.

"The results of the first days of the campaign are proof of our customers' trust and loyalty," said Cristina Pîrjol, Fashion Days General Manager, quoted by Bursa.ro. "We invested in logistics and crafted compelling offers to ensure customers could benefit from our Black Friday discounts quickly and efficiently."

Notably, customers with Genius subscriptions accounted for over 57% of all orders. Additionally, around 16% of the total order value was financed through the My Wallet by eMAG platform, allowing customers to pay in four interest-free installments.

These early figures suggest strong consumer engagement with Black Friday deals, positioning Fashion Days for a successful end to the campaign.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Georgejmclittle/Dreamstime.com)

1

