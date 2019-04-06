Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 09:31
Business
Romanian cosmetics producer pours EUR 2 mln in upgrading production line
04 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Farmec, a 100% Romanian-owned cosmetics manufacturer, earmarked over EUR 2 million to modernize its production capacities, planning to open new brand stores and develop its distribution network at the same time.

Farmec’s network of brand stores comprises eight units, located in Cluj-Napoca (three stores), Arad, Brasov, Sibiu, Târgu-Mureş and Timişoara and 19 Gerovital stores in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Constanţa, Timişoara, Craiova, Ploiesti, Suceava, Iasi, Piatra Neamt, Galati, Oradea, and Ramnicu Valcea. The company plans to inaugurate another four units this year.

The company has also listed its products on the eMAG marketplace, the move being part of the company’s strategy of expanding and increasing the visibility and online accessibility of its products.

“In 2019, Farmec and Gerovital will be listed on the eMAG’s online stores in Bulgaria and Poland. We want to enter new markets because the sector is highly competitive but in full expansion,” said in January Codrean Pop, Farmec's sales manager.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/04/2019 - 09:31
Business
Romanian cosmetics producer pours EUR 2 mln in upgrading production line
04 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Farmec, a 100% Romanian-owned cosmetics manufacturer, earmarked over EUR 2 million to modernize its production capacities, planning to open new brand stores and develop its distribution network at the same time.

Farmec’s network of brand stores comprises eight units, located in Cluj-Napoca (three stores), Arad, Brasov, Sibiu, Târgu-Mureş and Timişoara and 19 Gerovital stores in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Constanţa, Timişoara, Craiova, Ploiesti, Suceava, Iasi, Piatra Neamt, Galati, Oradea, and Ramnicu Valcea. The company plans to inaugurate another four units this year.

The company has also listed its products on the eMAG marketplace, the move being part of the company’s strategy of expanding and increasing the visibility and online accessibility of its products.

“In 2019, Farmec and Gerovital will be listed on the eMAG’s online stores in Bulgaria and Poland. We want to enter new markets because the sector is highly competitive but in full expansion,” said in January Codrean Pop, Farmec's sales manager.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon
24 May 2019
Justice
Romanian Police Academy head dismissed amid journalist blackmail scandal

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40