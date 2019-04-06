Romanian cosmetics producer pours EUR 2 mln in upgrading production line

Farmec, a 100% Romanian-owned cosmetics manufacturer, earmarked over EUR 2 million to modernize its production capacities, planning to open new brand stores and develop its distribution network at the same time.

Farmec’s network of brand stores comprises eight units, located in Cluj-Napoca (three stores), Arad, Brasov, Sibiu, Târgu-Mureş and Timişoara and 19 Gerovital stores in Cluj-Napoca, Bucharest, Constanţa, Timişoara, Craiova, Ploiesti, Suceava, Iasi, Piatra Neamt, Galati, Oradea, and Ramnicu Valcea. The company plans to inaugurate another four units this year.

The company has also listed its products on the eMAG marketplace, the move being part of the company’s strategy of expanding and increasing the visibility and online accessibility of its products.

“In 2019, Farmec and Gerovital will be listed on the eMAG’s online stores in Bulgaria and Poland. We want to enter new markets because the sector is highly competitive but in full expansion,” said in January Codrean Pop, Farmec's sales manager.

(Photo source: the company)