Romanian Fan Courier sees 13% increase in turnover

Fan Courier, the biggest courier firm on the local market, estimates a turnover of over EUR 131 million this year, up 13.2% over 2016. The firm also expects a 10% increase in its turnover next year.

The profit has dropped by 5% this year compared to 2016, due to higher labor costs, rising rents and fuel prices.

Romanians’ growing appetite for courier services, related to the growth of the e-commerce segment, could be affected by the legal and fiscal changes announced for 2018, Fan Courier founder Adrian Mihai said.

However, the labor force shortage will be the biggest problem next year, Fan Courier managing partner Felix Patrascanu said. The company has a total of 5,750 employees, of which 2,700 are based in Bucharest. The staff turnover is about 10%, and the biggest labor problems are in Cluj, where the company relocated 42 employees from Bucharest.

The courier’s investments will exceed EUR 36.5 million by the end of next year.

