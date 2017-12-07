7 °C
Bucharest
Dec 07, 14:31

Romanian Fan Courier sees 13% increase in turnover

by Romania Insider
Leave a comment

Fan Courier, the biggest courier firm on the local market, estimates a turnover of over EUR 131 million this year, up 13.2% over 2016. The firm also expects a 10% increase in its turnover next year.

The profit has dropped by 5% this year compared to 2016, due to higher labor costs, rising rents and fuel prices.

Romanians’ growing appetite for courier services, related to the growth of the e-commerce segment, could be affected by the legal and fiscal changes announced for 2018, Fan Courier founder Adrian Mihai said.

However, the labor force shortage will be the biggest problem next year, Fan Courier managing partner Felix Patrascanu said. The company has a total of 5,750 employees, of which 2,700 are based in Bucharest. The staff turnover is about 10%, and the biggest labor problems are in Cluj, where the company relocated 42 employees from Bucharest.

The courier’s investments will exceed EUR 36.5 million by the end of next year.

[email protected]

Search on the web

You might also be interested in these stories

© 2016 City Compass Media and/or its affiliated companies. All rights reserved.
ri-logo

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? We'll send your first batch of news for the day directly to your inbox.

Subscribe to our mailing list