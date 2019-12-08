Ro Insider
Festival held close to Bucharest will have electronic music stage
12 August 2019
Fall in Love, a music festival taking place at the Mogoşoaia Palace between August 31 and September 1, will have a new stage, dedicated to electronic music.

Artists such as Ambiq, Andrey Pushkarev, Barnt, Burnt Friedman live, Christopher Ledge, Claro Intelecto, Idriss D, Kenny Larki, Lil Louis and Omar S will perform there. Local names such as Rhadoo, Ada Kaleh, Borusiade, Corp showcase (Admina, Chlorys şi Cosima), Cosmin TRG, Dragutesku, EllieN, Faster, Jay Bliss, JB, Khidja, Kosmogonik (live) and Paul Popa add up to the electronic music lineup.

The festival’s main stage will host artists such as Liam Gallagher, Disclosure DJ set, Underworld, Kaiser Chiefs, De La Soul and Kovacs.

At the same time, the Radio Guerrilla stage will see performances from Şuie Paparude, Robin and the Backstabbers, The Mono Jacks, Firma, Soundopamine, Jurjak, Karpov not Kasparov, Otherside and Space Roosters.

General passes for the festival cost RON 179 (EUR 37.6) and are available at bilete.ro and in the national network Bilete.ro.

Besides concerts, the festival will host various games, dance sessions, art and multimedia installations and relaxation spaces.

The lineup of the event is available here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

