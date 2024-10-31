Fintech Fagura gets EUR 250,000 investment from U.Ventures

Fagura, a fintech platform originating from Moldova, announced it had received an investment of EUR 250,000 from U.Ventures, an American venture capital firm active in the region.

The funding is meant to support Fagura’s growth and development.

The company, launched in May 2019 as an alternative investment platform for loans, deploys an automated scoring mechanism that allows loan decisions to be made quickly. Fagura’s automated scoring system ensures “time to yes” credit decisions are made in under ten seconds.

Last year, it raised EUR 780,000 in its second round on the London platform Seedrs. At the end of 2023, it started its operations in Romania.

“Fagura’s product and vision for serving entrepreneurs in CEE perfectly aligns with our investment focus,” said Andrii Sorokhan, Venture Director at U.Ventures. “We are confident that the team will make a big impact on reshaping financial access in the region.”

“We are thrilled to have U.Ventures join us as an investor and partner,” said Tudor Darie, CEO of Fagura. “This investment marks a significant milestone for Fagura and reflects the growing confidence in our vision to build a financial ecosystem for entrepreneurs and shape the future of fintech in the CEE region and beyond.”

Fagura.com won the InnovX BCR Scaleup Accelerator in 2022, was named among The Next 100 Global Companies by Global Banking & Finance Review, and received accolades at the Euro-Asian Startup Awards in 2022. From 2023 to 2024, it was part of the EBRD Star Venture program and received the USAID Digi Award in partnership with FTA (Chemonics Moldova).

(Photo: Hin255/ Dreamstime)

