European social media platform eYou announces over 100,000 users, launches video

Social media platform eYou said it had surpassed 100,000 users eight weeks after its public launch.

eYou's growth has been driven entirely by word of mouth, without any spending on marketing. This fully organic growth has been achieved by a team of just four people, including the platform's two founders, eYou said.

eYou Social (eYou) was founded by Bucharest-based entrepreneurs Jasseem Allybokus and Grégoire Vigroux. It is built around “transparency, source credibility and the fight against misinformation.”

The platform’s largest communities are currently in Romania, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France. Users spend an average of 45 minutes per day on the platform across 7.7 daily sessions, while the platform currently maintains a 43% retention rate.

eYou also said it was introducing video while remaining true to the platform's founding principles. Every video published on the platform is automatically processed through an AI-powered fact-checking system that analyzes both the audio content and the accompanying text before the video is published. Videos are also automatically transcribed to improve accessibility. Users retain full control over their experience, including the ability to disable videos entirely from their news feed.

"Reaching 100,000 users in just eight weeks, before even launching video, shows that people are looking for a different kind of social media experience," Grégoire Vigroux, co-founder of eYou (pictured left), said. "We reached this milestone before introducing the most widely consumed content format on social media. The launch of video marks the beginning of our next phase of growth."

"Our goal was never to create yet another endless scrolling experience," Jasseem Allybokus, CEO and co-founder of eYou (pictured right), explained. "We wanted to build a video feed that users control, rather than one that controls them."

With the launch of video, eYou enters a new stage of its development and aims to reach one million users over the next twelve months.

The startup is currently finalizing a EUR 1.3 million seed funding round involving a venture capital fund and several business angels, with more than half of the round already committed. The funding will accelerate the platform's expansion across Europe, with Romania, Germany, and France identified as its priority markets.

Available on iOS and Android, the platform combines AI-powered fact-checking, transparent moderation, Pulse, a real-time verified news feed powered by AFP, and user-controlled algorithms.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com