EY drafts strategy to help Romania bring e-public services to EU level in three years

EY Romania has completed the strategy document for the digitization of public services under which, in three years, Romania could align its digital public services at the European level.

The project, called "Establishing the framework for the development of e-government tools," was commissioned by the Romanian Digitization Authority (ADR), in partnership with the Government's General Secretariat (SGG).

The project aimed to increase the capacity of public institutions and authorities in Romania to develop and implement e-government solutions for 36 types of public services for individuals and companies.

The document drafted by EY sketches the necessary steps Romania must undertake to reach a level of digitization of public services that meets the needs of citizens, in line with the general goals of the European Union.

EY Romania estimates that the public institutions concerned already have all the necessary elements to adopt the recommended measures and start the projects for digitizing the public services, a project that is financed under the Competitiveness Operational Programme (POC) 2014 - 2020. Funding will close in 2023, so the time allocated to project implementation becomes critical, with a window of opportunity of up to three years, EY Romania stresses.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)