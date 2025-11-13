Romania collects EUR 100 mln in extra health insurance contributions after reforms

Romania’s public health insurance system collected an additional RON 500 million (EUR 100 million) in August–September following the implementation of the first package of fiscal reforms under Law 141/2025, Economica.net reported, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

The increase resulted from extending health insurance contributions to retirees with pensions above RON 3,000, family members of insured persons who lost their coverage, and others who were previously excluded.

The new measures were introduced as part of the government’s wider effort to strengthen public finances and address inequities in health system funding.

Retirees with pensions exceeding RON 3,000 alone contributed RON 438 million (over EUR 80 million) in health payments for the pension portions above that threshold. If maintained throughout the year, this category alone could yield around EUR 1 billion, equivalent to 0.25% of Romania’s gross domestic product.

In the first nine months of 2025, Romania’s public health insurance system recorded total revenues of RON 60.1 billion (EUR 12 billion), a 17.5% increase compared with the same period in 2024. Revenues from social health contributions (CASS) reached RON 51.5 billion, up 13.6% year on year.

Economica.net noted that Law 141/2025, which removed several exemptions from health insurance payments, has helped correct long-standing imbalances in the financing of the national health insurance scheme.

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)