Healthcare

Romania collects EUR 100 mln in extra health insurance contributions after reforms

13 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public health insurance system collected an additional RON 500 million (EUR 100 million) in August–September following the implementation of the first package of fiscal reforms under Law 141/2025, Economica.net reported, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

The increase resulted from extending health insurance contributions to retirees with pensions above RON 3,000, family members of insured persons who lost their coverage, and others who were previously excluded. 

The new measures were introduced as part of the government’s wider effort to strengthen public finances and address inequities in health system funding.

Retirees with pensions exceeding RON 3,000 alone contributed RON 438 million (over EUR 80 million) in health payments for the pension portions above that threshold. If maintained throughout the year, this category alone could yield around EUR 1 billion, equivalent to 0.25% of Romania’s gross domestic product.

In the first nine months of 2025, Romania’s public health insurance system recorded total revenues of RON 60.1 billion (EUR 12 billion), a 17.5% increase compared with the same period in 2024. Revenues from social health contributions (CASS) reached RON 51.5 billion, up 13.6% year on year.

Economica.net noted that Law 141/2025, which removed several exemptions from health insurance payments, has helped correct long-standing imbalances in the financing of the national health insurance scheme. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Healthcare

Romania collects EUR 100 mln in extra health insurance contributions after reforms

13 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public health insurance system collected an additional RON 500 million (EUR 100 million) in August–September following the implementation of the first package of fiscal reforms under Law 141/2025, Economica.net reported, citing data from the Ministry of Finance.

The increase resulted from extending health insurance contributions to retirees with pensions above RON 3,000, family members of insured persons who lost their coverage, and others who were previously excluded. 

The new measures were introduced as part of the government’s wider effort to strengthen public finances and address inequities in health system funding.

Retirees with pensions exceeding RON 3,000 alone contributed RON 438 million (over EUR 80 million) in health payments for the pension portions above that threshold. If maintained throughout the year, this category alone could yield around EUR 1 billion, equivalent to 0.25% of Romania’s gross domestic product.

In the first nine months of 2025, Romania’s public health insurance system recorded total revenues of RON 60.1 billion (EUR 12 billion), a 17.5% increase compared with the same period in 2024. Revenues from social health contributions (CASS) reached RON 51.5 billion, up 13.6% year on year.

Economica.net noted that Law 141/2025, which removed several exemptions from health insurance payments, has helped correct long-standing imbalances in the financing of the national health insurance scheme. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pop Nukoonrat/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 November 2025
Politics
Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu makes first official visit to Bucharest, meets PM and president
13 November 2025
Politics
President Nicușor Dan thanks Donald Trump for "kind words regarding Romanian people" amid troop rotation
13 November 2025
Cluj Napoca
Cluj-Napoca bars adopt “Angel Shot” code for women who feel unsafe
13 November 2025
Macro
Romania's average net wages shrink by real 4.2% y/y in Q3 2025
13 November 2025
Macro
Romania’s central bank keeps base rate at 6.5%, anticipates widening aggregate demand deficit
13 November 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz passes interview to obtain Romanian citizenship
13 November 2025
Real Estate
Lion’s Head begins construction of EUR 65 mln logistics park near Bucharest
12 November 2025
Defense
Romanian president unveils new national defense strategy, set for Supreme Council review this month