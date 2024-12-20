Experience unforgettable entertainment this New Year’s Eve at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

Partner Content

Step into 2025 with music, excitement, and unforgettable performances! New Year’s Eve at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel is not just a celebration – it’s a grand spectacle where world-class entertainment, live music, and vibrant energy come together for a night to remember.

This year, we’ve curated a sensational lineup of artists and performers to make your night truly exceptional:

Horia Brenciu and HB Orchestra , with their unmatched charisma and high-energy performance, will light up the stage with beloved songs and an unforgettable presence.

Prestige Orchestra , renowned for their stunning performances, will keep the party alive with electrifying sounds and rhythms to get everyone on the dance floor.

Juke Box and Julie Mayaya will bring modern vibes and dynamic beats, performing a mix of hits that cater to all tastes.

Iuno Dance, with their mesmerizing choreography and captivating stage presence, will add a touch of magic to the evening's visual spectacle.

In addition to these incredible performances, the hotel’s four themed venues offer unique atmospheres, ensuring every guest finds their perfect party spot:

Grand Ballroom : Step into an elegant and timeless setting, enhanced by live music and a dazzling artistic program.

Constanța Ballroom : A creative and vibrant space where captivating performances and stunning décor create an unforgettable experience.

JW Steakhouse : For those seeking an intimate vibe, enjoy refined music and a luxurious ambiance perfect for a more exclusive celebration.

Cucina, The Italian Kitchen: Feel the warmth of Italian hospitality with a festive atmosphere, where music, dance, and tradition blend perfectly for a lively celebration.

Each venue bursts with energy, offering a carefully curated mix of music, entertainment, and special moments, with talented artists ensuring the night is dynamic, engaging, and unforgettable.

Secure your spot now for only 1800 RON per person. Seats are limited, so make sure to reserve early for a night filled with world-class entertainment, vibrant performances, and the joy of welcoming 2025 in style.

Join us at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel for a New Year’s Eve celebration where every song, every performance, and every detail reflects the magic of the season.

For more details and reservations, contact us today at +4 0724 000 786!

