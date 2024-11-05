Experience a Legendary New Year Celebration at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

News from Companies

When it comes to ringing in the New Year, few places capture the magic and elegance of the season like JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel. Known for its iconic celebrations that combine grandeur, creativity, and sophistication, the hotel has become a top destination for those seeking an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience.

This year, JW Marriott takes the art of celebration to new heights with its theme, The Art of Holidays in the Grand Winter Season, creating an atmosphere where every detail is crafted to perfection. The festivities begin with a warm and stylish welcome reception, setting the tone for an evening of luxury and joy. Guests are invited to explore four distinct venues within the hotel, each with its own unique theme, ambiance, and entertainment to ensure a memorable journey through the night. Choose the setting that resonates with your holiday spirit:

Lavish Symphony in the Grand Ballroom

Step into an opulent world of classical elegance, where timeless design and refined decor bring a sense of grandeur and sophistication. This venue embodies the spirit of lavish celebration, perfect for those who seek a classic yet luxurious atmosphere.

Sublime Canvas in the Constanta Ballroom

For guests with an artistic soul, Sublime Canvas offers a visually stunning environment that captures the eye and inspires the mind. This venue invites you into a world of beauty and creativity, where each detail contributes to a breathtaking celebration.

Majestic Poetry at JW Steakhouse

Experience a poetic dining affair, where the art of fine cuisine meets an intimate and refined setting. Majestic Poetry is designed for those who appreciate the finer things in life, creating a warm and inviting space that elevates the dining experience.

Distinta Serata at Cucina, The Italian Kitchen

Step into the heart of Italian hospitality, where warmth, charm, and a love for celebration come together. Distinta Serata is perfect for those who want a cozy, festive, and vibrant experience reminiscent of traditional Italian gatherings.

Each of these venues is brought to life with unique entertainment that adds to the festive energy of the night. Guests can enjoy an extraordinary lineup, featuring performances from celebrated artists such as Horia Brenciu, the Prestigious Orchestra, Uoina Dance, and the lively sounds of Juke Box & Julie Mayaya. These talented performers create a dynamic and varied entertainment experience, ensuring that every moment is filled with joy, music, and excitement.

No New Year’s celebration would be complete without a world-class dining experience, and JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel’s culinary team has designed a spectacular menu for the occasion. Highlights include the hotel’s signature seafood selection, offering guests an exquisite array of options from succulent lobsters to a beautifully curated sushi buffet. For meat lovers, premium selections like Wagyu beef are also featured, prepared with the utmost care to satisfy even the most discerning palates. The dining experience promises to be a feast for the senses, combining the best ingredients with masterful preparation.

This luxurious New Year’s Eve celebration is available for 1800 RON per person, with an exclusive early bird discount for bookings made by November 30th. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot early to take advantage of this special offer and secure a place at what promises to be a legendary celebration.

Join us at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel for a night that captures the essence of the holidays—elegant, festive, and unforgettable.

Step into a world of artful celebration, where each venue, performance, and culinary creation reflects the magic of the season. This New Year’s Eve, experience a celebration that will leave you with memories to cherish for years to come.

