Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/29/2020
People
Experienced consultant returns to PwC Romania after 8 years with the competition
29 January 2020
Dinu Bumbacea, one of the most experienced local financial consultants, is rejoining financial consultancy company PwC Romania in the position of Partner and Advisory Leader, as of 3 February.

Bumbacea has over 27 years’ experience in professional services, and 19 years at Partner level. He started his career at PwC Romania, where he spent more than 18 years. After leaving PwC in 2011, he has held the position of Partner and Head of Department at KPMG and then Deloitte.

“I am pleased to announce Dinu’s return to PwC Romania, where he started and built his career. He is a recognized professional in the Romanian business environment, with solid experience in both consulting and managing large teams of specialists. I am convinced that Dinu will contribute to the development of PwC services, as well as our management team consolidation”, said Ionut Simion, Country Managing Partner PwC Romania.

In his career, Dinu Bumbacea has coordinated a wide range of consulting projects, both in Romania and in Central and Eastern Europe, in various industries, including financial services, energy, telecommunications, healthcare, public sector and private equity investment funds.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 165948943 © Tobias Arhelger/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

