Pharmaceutical company Janssen names new managing director in RO

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson has named Sevan Kaloustian as its new managing director in Romania.

Kaloustian, whose previous assignment was Commercial Director of Janssen Poland, took the helm of the operations in Romania at the end of 2019, replacing Christian Rodseth, who took on a global role within the company.

Sévan Kaloustian holds a PhD in Pharmacology and a master degree in pharmacy economics, both from the University of Montreal, Canada.

He also attended a post-doctoral program at the Sinica Academy in Taiwan and the course "Digital Transformation of Industries" at Columbia Business School, New York.

He has been working for Janssen since 2009, holding various roles within the group.

“This year, we will continue to develop the consistent presence that Janssen already has in Romania. It is a priority for us to improve the access of Romanian patients to innovative treatments,” said Sévan Kaloustian, managing director Janssen Romania.

Janssen Romania's portfolio is currently made up of over 40 innovative drugs for areas such as oncology, neuroscience, immunology, infectious diseases and vaccines and pulmonary hypertension.

