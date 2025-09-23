Exim Banca Romaneasca Grants Companies Loans Guaranteed by the European Investment Fund

News from Companies

Exim Banca Romaneasca supports the development of Romanian companies by granting loans for investments and working capital under advantageous conditions, with European guarantees that can cover up to 70% of the financing value, following the signing of a guarantee agreement between the bank and the European Investment Fund (EIF).

EIF guarantees can be accessed under two schemes: SME Competitiveness – aimed at improving access to finance for Romanian enterprises and revitalizing blocked lending channels during and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, and Sustainability – designed to contribute to the green and sustainable transformation of the Romanian economy, the purpose of the loans being mainly financing green investments.

“Access to finance is a key element for Romanian companies to a healthy and sustainable growth. By signing this guarantee agreement with the European Investment Fund, as part of the bank’s sustainability strategy, Exim Banca Romaneasca reaffirms its commitment to being a dedicated financial partner for sustainable development and economic performance. We thus provide entrepreneurs with all the necessary tools to create long-term value, facilitating investments that can transform the local economy into a more resilient and greener one,” said Traian Halalai, Executive President of Exim Banca Romaneasca.

The main advantages of accessing a loan from Exim Banca Românească with EIF Guarantee are:

The guarantee can cover between 30% and 70% of the loan value; for the SME Competitiveness scheme, there is a maximum limit of 50% for companies based in Bucharest and Ilfov.

Reduced interest rate, meaning lower costs.

No guarantee commission, as it is fully covered by the bank.

The EIF guarantees can be accessed for investment loans, credit lines, and project-based loans, granted in RON or EUR, subject to meeting the bank’s lending conditions as well as EIF eligibility criteria.

These loans benefit from the support of the European Union under the InvestEU Fund and are financed by the European Union – NextGenerationEU with the financial support of Romania under the InvestEU Member State Compartment for Romania.

Exim Banca Romaneasca is one of the top banks in Romania, with 100% Romanian ownership. The bank offers the corporate segment a wide range of quality products and services, covering the entire financing cycle, as well as transactional services – financing, guarantees, insurance, treasury products, cash management, factoring, and trade finance. Exim Banca Romaneasca operates a national distribution network consisting of 82 branches and 26 business centers, the latter being dedicated exclusively to companies.

