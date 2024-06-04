Exclusive Open Door Event at Pipera Eins: Discover the Future of Premium Living by Heberger Romania

News from Companies

Heberger Romania is thrilled to invite you to an exclusive Open Door Event at Pipera Eins, our prestigious residential project located in the heart of Pipera. Join us on June 22, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 13 Tudor Arghezi Street, Pipera District, Voluntari, Ilfov, to explore the peak of modern, sustainable living.

This special event offers a unique opportunity to experience firsthand the innovative and eco-friendly technologies we have meticulously integrated into Pipera Eins, reflecting our unwavering commitment to environmentally conscious living. Our guests will be among the first to tour our newly introduced Combo Apartment—a luxurious 6-room residence sprawling over 308 square meters, designed to deliver an unmatched living experience with spacious interiors and premium finishes.

Event Highlights

Guided Tours: Explore our premium apartments with guided tours led by our team.

Sustainable Technologies: Discover the cutting-edge sustainable technologies that define Pipera Eins.

Combo Apartment Showcase: Experience the elegance and functionality of our new Combo Apartment.

“We feel that someone has to set the benchmark for how residential projects should be built in Romania. This is the main goal of our project. No shortcuts! Through this project, we aim to provide the highest living quality with the lowest possible operating costs,” says Ulli Schuhmacher, Managing Director of Heberger Romania.

Why Attend

Heberger's Pipera Eins project embodies the German art of living, seamlessly blending sustainability, precision, and comfort. Key features include energy-efficient systems like a pioneering geothermal heat pump for heating and cooling, and solar panels that reduce utility costs while promoting environmental care. The development also boasts well-insulated walls and triple-glazed windows, ensuring energy efficiency and comfort.

Our premium apartments offer a blend of comfort and style with spacious, well-lit environments, high ceilings, expansive windows, underfloor heating, and optional smart home features. Located strategically near key transportation routes and amenities, Pipera Eins offers both convenience and tranquility, with proximity to the Baneasa Forest for outdoor activities.

RSVP Details

Please confirm your attendance by June 10, 2024 via email at alexandra.capeneata@heberger.com or phone: +40 720 273 367

We look forward to welcoming you to Pipera Eins, where you can explore the future of modern living. For more information, visit heberger-residential.ro and uncover the unique features of this extraordinary destination.

About Heberger Romania

With over 20 years of experience in building turnkey projects for third-party clients, German developer Heberger has embarked on a bold venture to develop its own premium residential project in Bucharest. Pipera Eins represents a fusion of German engineering excellence and a commitment to sustainability, setting a new benchmark in Romania’s real estate market.

*This is a Press release.