Business

Romanian paper packaging plant expands in Hungary

30 October 2024

Evopack, a Romania company that produces cardboard and paper packaging in a factory in Piatra Neamţ with McDonald's, Spartan, Mesopotamia, and FryDay fast food chains among its customers, will open a branch and a warehouse in Budapest in December as part of its regional expansion plan.

"The investment amounts to EUR 1.1 million in the headquarters and the 1,200 square meter warehouse. We will work with retail customers, and we want to develop here a delivery hub for Austria, Germany, and Hungary," Cosmin Vacariu, the owner of Evopack, told Ziarul Financiar

The manufacturer plans to expand regionally and is also considering entering the markets of Germany, France, or Italy, where the demand for packaging is high. 

"It is a pilot project in Hungary, and if it proves to be a success from the point of view of profitability, we will continue the expansion in other markets as well."

Also this year, the company started an investment in two new production lines for cardboard boxes for food and in new storage spaces, estimated at EUR 1.8 million. Moreover, the manufacturer has entered a new customer niche, with organic cutlery in the large hypermarket chains.

For this year, the entrepreneur estimates business to be EUR 8.6 million in Romania, compared to EUR 6.4 million last year.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

