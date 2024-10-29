EVERGENT Investments’ shareholders give a vote of confidence to the new Board of Directors and approve the public purchase offer

News from Companies

The shareholders of EVERGENT Investments, a financial investment company listed under the ticker EVER, have elected the Board of Directors’ members with a strong majority. Three members of the current Board have been reelected: Horia Ciorcilă, Claudiu Doroș, and Radu Octavian, along with two new independent members: Delia Cataramă and Teodor McCann.

The new Board’s mandate is four years, from April 6, 2025, to April 6, 2029, with the specification that members will assume their responsibilities only after receiving the approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Within the Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders approved a public purchase offer through a public exchange offer. The purpose of the own share buyback is to reduce the share capital through share cancellation. The maximum number of shares that can be purchased is 63,632,000 shares (7% of share capital), as of the offer initiation date. In exchange for EVER shares, shareholders will receive Aerostar shares, listed under ticker ARS, held by EVERGENT Investments, for a maximum of 57,268,800 EVER shares, while cash will be provided for up to 6,363,200 EVER shares.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire EVERGENT Investments team I thank the shareholders for their trust. With a dedicated management, an organisational culture built on performance and collaboration, along with the company’s financial strength, we believe that we are well positioned to continue delivering remarkable results. We are committed to our ambitious targets and confident in our ability to create long-term value,” stated Claudiu Doroș, CEO, EVERGENT Investments.

Between 2021 and 2024, EVERGENT Investments has generated an average annual appreciation rate of 15.8% for shareholders, including dividends and asset growth. The company has registered a 68% increase in assets under management and a 72% increase in the net asset value per share by turning opportunities into profit. Over the past 4 years, the assets under management have increased by RON 1.5 billion, reaching RON 3.6 billion. The company has carried out significant buybacks and distributions for shareholders, including 3 public purchase offers and 4 buyback programs, totaling RON 177 million. Moreover, dividends totaling RON 268 million have been paid to shareholders, while maintaining steady investment gtrowth.

About EVERGENT Investments

EVERGENT Investments, with over 30 years of experience in the Romanian capital market, is a trailblazer, contributing to the development of the community it is a part of. By implementing a well-articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments efficiently capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects in agribusiness, real estate and technology.

Through its predictable dividend policy and buyback programs, the company provides its shareholders with both short-term profits and long-term perspectives for increasing the value of their assets. Over the past 15 years, the company has paid over RON 1 billion in dividends and own share buybacks.

*This is a Press release.