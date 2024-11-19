EVERGENT Investments reports a net result 2.8 times higher than budgeted as of Q3 2024

News from Companies

EVERGENT Investments, an investment company listed under the ticker EVER, reports a net result of RON 273.81 million, 2.8 times higher than the budgeted level for the entire year of 2024. The net result is the company’s main financial performance indicator, comprised of RON 144.02 million in net profit and RON 129.79 million in net gain from the sale of financial assets reflected in the retained earnings.

EVERGENT Investments’ performance:

RON 3.505 billion – total assets under management, an increase of 25.2% compared to September 30, 2023

RON 3.083 billion – net asset value, an increase of 23.3% compared to September 30, 2023

RON 3.4327 – net asset value per share, an increase of 25.6% compared to September 30, 2023

RON 219.8 million- strategic investments in the first nine months of 2023

Commitment to sustainability: over 59% of the asset portfolio is held in issuers that integrate ESG factors.

„EVERGENT Investments achieved strong financial results in the third quarter of 2024. Under conditions of capital market volatility, the total assets under management have registered an increase of 25.2% compared to September 30, 2023. The net asset value increased by 25.6% year-over-year. We are moving forward in our growth strategy and we continue to invest.” stated Mr. Claudiu Doroș, President and CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

The listed share portfolio holds the main weight in the total value of assets, 69.7%, while the weight of unlisted shares is 8.5%. The main sectors in the portfolio remain the Financial – Banking sector with 44% and the Energy – Industry sector with 22.43% of the total asset value.

EVERGENT Investments continues to develop the company in order to create value for investors and the Romanian community. The company continues its dividend distribution for 2023, totaling RON 81.7 million, while concluding one of its own share buyback programs approved by shareholders in November 2024. EVERGENT Investments stands out with the highest dividend yield (DY) in its sector, at 7.09% as of September 30, 2024.

About EVERGENT Investments

EVERGENT Investments, with over 30 years of experience in the Romanian capital market, is a trailblazer, contributing to the development of the community it is a part of. By implementing a well-articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments efficiently capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects in agribusiness, real estate and technology.

Through its predictable dividend policy and buyback programs, the company provides its shareholders with both short-term profits and long-term perspectives for increasing the value of their assets. Over the past 15 years, the company has paid over RON 1 billion in dividends and own share buybacks.