EVERGENT Investments offers shareholders an additional share buyback program (press release)

The Board of Directors of EVERGENT Investments, the financial investment company with 30 years of experience in the Romanian capital market, convenes the shareholders on January 20/21, 2022 to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting. The company invites the shareholders to view the documents on the website www.evergent.ro which refer to approving a new share buyback program through market operations, reducing the share capital with the shares bought back in the previous program and amending the Memorandum of Association of EVERGENT Investments in accordance with the governance principles contained in the authorization as an alternative investment fund.

"Our main goal is to reduce the discount between the net assets and the EVER trading price. Through the new share buyback program, the sixth, we pursue this goal and continue to offer our shareholders benefits such as increased demand for EVER shares with an effect on liquidity and earnings per share, or increased shareholding in the share capital for those that decide not to sell. Also, the possible increase of the stock market quotation will contribute to the total return rate for the portfolios of our shareholders (capital increase plus dividend).

We are determined to increase the performance of the company as well as the EVER share through responsible and profitable investments, but also according to the principles of our Corporate Governance Code which provides buyback programs followed by a reduction in the share capital, in case of a trading discount of more than 25% for a period longer than one year. The guiding principle is to place the interests of the shareholders at the heart of everything we do through a discipline of the decision-making and a constant focus on long-term performance.” says Claudiu Doros, President and CEO of EVERGENT Investments.

The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of EVERGENT Investments provides the following:

1. Approval of the EVERGENT Investments Memorandum of Association amendment.

2. Approval of the reduction of the share capital from 98,121,305.10 lei to 96,175,359.20 lei, namely with the amount of 1,945,945.90, as a result of the cancellation of a number of 19,459,459 own shares acquired by the company, in compliance with the EGMS Resolution no. 3 of April 29, 2021.

3. Approval of a buyback program in order to reduce the share capital, by canceling the shares, with a maximum number of 23,100,000 shares, representing 2.4% of the share capital, which will result after the reduction of the share capital mentioned above (“Program 6”).