Festivals and concerts to enjoy in Romania in 2020

Major music festivals around the country have already announced the first names in their 2020 lineup, while the local entertainment scene will see a very first concert from Celine Dion.

Nikos Vertis concert - February 27, 28

The very popular Greek singer will entertain his Romania fans with two performances to be held at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Mariza concert - March 7

Fans will get to listen to the Portuguese fado singer at a concert at Sala Palatului. Tickets are available here.

Pink Martini concert - March 30

The little orchestra that crosses the genres of classical music, classic pop, Latin music, and jazz returns to Bucharest for two performances, one at Sala Palatului on March 30, and one at Fratelli Studios on March 31. Tickets are available here.

Toto Cutugno concert - May 29

The famed Italian singer will celebrate 50 years of activity on the stage of Sala Palatului. Tickets for the concert can be purchased here.

Jazz in the Park - June 25-28

For the eighth time, music takes over Cluj-Napoca’s Central Park. Many other events take place as part of the festival. Updates are posted here.

Saga Festival - June 5-7

Famous Dutch DJs Tiesto and Sam Feldt, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, and English DJ Sigala will perform at the festival, set to take place in the city’s Izvor Park. The event’s lineup also includes Disclosure, Don Diablo, Faithless DJ set, Marshmello, and Meduza. More about the festival here.

Gărâna Jazz Festival - July

This must-attend event for jazz lovers usually takes place in July. Updates about the program are posted here.

Neversea - July 2-5

The festival takes place at the Romanian seaside and passes are already on sale. The lineup is updated here.

Electric Castle - July 15-19

Twenty One Pilots, Foals, The Neighbourhood, and many more will perform at the 2020 edition of Electric Castle, the music festival held on the domain of the Bánffy Castle, near Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania. Also performing at the event will be Fisher, Zhu, Floating Points Live, Rezz, Tycho, Amon Tobin, Alec Benjamin, Purple Disco Machine, Camo & Krooked, High Contrast, Urbandawn, Mc Dynamite and Meute. More about the festival here.

Celine Dion concert - July 29

Famous Canadian singer Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Romania in 2020. The concert in Bucharest will be part of the world tour promoting her latest album, Courage. More on the concert here.

Untold - July 30 - August 2

Passes for this large festival held in Cluj-Napoca sell very fast at every edition, as it happened this year as well. The lineup is updated here.

Summer Well - August 7-9

Of Monsters and Men, Tom Walker and Nothing But Thieves will perform at next year’s edition of Summer Well, the music festival held yearly on the Stirbey Domain in Buftea, close to Bucharest. More about the event here.

Smida Jazz Festival - August 13-15

The festival takes place in the picturesque village of Smida, in the Apuseni Nature Park. Further updates are available here.

Awake - August 14-16

This boutique festival takes place at the Teleki estate in Gornești, in Mureș county. It combines music, visual arts, cinema, and inspirational talks. Tickets are already on sale here.

Afterhills - August

The first passes for the festival held close to Iasi are already on sale here.

George Enescu International Competition - August 29 - September 20

Several performances from the young classical music talent are usually available for the wide public. Details about the competition here.

Fall in Love - September 4-6

The festival is held on the Mogosoaia domain, close to Bucharest. Passes for the 2020 edition are already on sale and the lineup is updated here.

David Garrett concert - October 21, 23

Violinist David Garrett will return to Romania next year for two performances, in Bucharest and in Cluj-Napoca. The two concerts are part of the artist’s Unlimited Live world tour, celebrating ten years of crossover concerts. In Bucharest, the concert will take place on October 21 at Sala Palatului. In Cluj-Napoca, it will be held on October 23 at BT Arena. More about them here.

SoNoRo - October/November

The chamber music festival runs editions in Bucharest, and several cities in the country, bringing a lineup of international musicians and ensembles for themed concerts, held in various traditional and less so locations. Updates about the event are posted here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]