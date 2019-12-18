Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 14:13
Events
Bucharest electronic music festival adds Tiesto, Alan Walker, Sam Feldt to its 2020 lineup
18 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of SAGA Festival, a new electronic music festival that will be organized in Bucharest, have announced new artists for the first edition to be organized in the summer of 2020. These are famous Dutch DJs Tiesto and Sam Feldt, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, and English DJ Sigala.

The event’s lineup also includes Disclosure, Don Diablo, Faithless DJ set, Marshmello, and Meduza.

SAGA Festival will take place in Izvor Park in downtown Bucharest on June 5-7, 2020. More than 150 artists will perform on the festival’s three stages, according to a press release. Passes at a promotional price of RON 199 + taxes (EUR 42) are currently available at Bilete.ro.

SAGA Festival is organized by international companies ALDA and Insomniac in a partnership with local organizer The Mission. The two international players joined forces last year to develop events such as the Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF) or the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas. The Mission has been active on the local market for more than 19 years and has organized over 120 events dedicated to electronic music and not only.

Further details about the event are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 18801302 © Larisa Chernisheva - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 14:13
Events
Bucharest electronic music festival adds Tiesto, Alan Walker, Sam Feldt to its 2020 lineup
18 December 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The organizers of SAGA Festival, a new electronic music festival that will be organized in Bucharest, have announced new artists for the first edition to be organized in the summer of 2020. These are famous Dutch DJs Tiesto and Sam Feldt, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, and English DJ Sigala.

The event’s lineup also includes Disclosure, Don Diablo, Faithless DJ set, Marshmello, and Meduza.

SAGA Festival will take place in Izvor Park in downtown Bucharest on June 5-7, 2020. More than 150 artists will perform on the festival’s three stages, according to a press release. Passes at a promotional price of RON 199 + taxes (EUR 42) are currently available at Bilete.ro.

SAGA Festival is organized by international companies ALDA and Insomniac in a partnership with local organizer The Mission. The two international players joined forces last year to develop events such as the Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF) or the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) in Las Vegas. The Mission has been active on the local market for more than 19 years and has organized over 120 events dedicated to electronic music and not only.

Further details about the event are available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 18801302 © Larisa Chernisheva - Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

16 December 2019
Politics
Romanian president says the justice system must find the truth about the 1989 Revolution
16 December 2019
Social
Former Bucharest District 4 mayor sentenced to 8 and a half years in jail in the Colectiv club fire case
15 December 2019
Politics
Conflict in Save Romania Union continues, leader says party needs to learn discipline
14 December 2019
Politics
Romania’s president will be awarded the Charlemagne Prize 2020
13 December 2019
Social
Romanian arrested in Germany for alleged USD 722 mln Bitcoin Ponzi scheme in US
13 December 2019
Travel
New York Times travel article looks into Romania’s mineral water tradition
13 December 2019
Social
Bucharest’s Metropolitan Hospital, the biggest in Romania, will cost close to EUR 1 billion
13 December 2019
CSR
Five companies join hands to buy most expensive Christmas tree ever sold in Romania at charity event

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40