Violinist David Garrett returns to Romania with two concerts in 2020

Violinist David Garrett will return to Romania next year for two performances, in Bucharest and in Cluj-Napoca.
The two concerts are part of the artist’s Unlimited Live world tour, celebrating ten years of crossover concerts.
In Bucharest, the concert will take place on October 21 at Sala Palatului. In Cluj-Napoca, it will be held on October 23 at BT Arena.
“I am looking forward to continuing the Unlimited Live tour in 2020, and, more than ever, I want to bring my fans onto a captivating musical journey. Together with my group, friends and fans, I want to celebrate the music and the past ten years,” the artist has said in a press release.
The tickets for the two concerts can be purchased online at Eventim.ro, at the partner stores Orange, Vodafone, Germanos, Carrefour, Cărtureşti, and Humanitas, and at OMV gas stations.
