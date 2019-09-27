Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 10:46
Events
Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Romania in 2020
27 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous Canadian singer Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Romania on July 29, 2020, but the exact location is yet to be announced.

“We are in talks with the Bucharest City Hall to determine the best location for this event of national interest, the concert of a legendary artist who has been for decades in the Romanians’ top musical preferences,” said Laura Coroianu, general manager Emagic, the organizer of the event, according to News.ro.

In late August this year, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said that a request was filed with the Investments Department of the Bucharest City Hall to organize one of Celine Dion’s concerts at the National Arena.

In April this year, the artist announced the release of Courage, her 27th studio album, and a world tour to promote the album. The concert in Bucharest will be part of the world tour promoting this album, which is scheduled for release on November 15, 2019.

Since her 1981 album debut, Celine Dion has released albums mainly in French and English. A five-time Grammy Award winner, her previous world tour - Taking Chances - took place in 2007 and was one of the most profitable of the year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Celine Dion)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 10:46
Events
Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Romania in 2020
27 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Famous Canadian singer Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Romania on July 29, 2020, but the exact location is yet to be announced.

“We are in talks with the Bucharest City Hall to determine the best location for this event of national interest, the concert of a legendary artist who has been for decades in the Romanians’ top musical preferences,” said Laura Coroianu, general manager Emagic, the organizer of the event, according to News.ro.

In late August this year, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said that a request was filed with the Investments Department of the Bucharest City Hall to organize one of Celine Dion’s concerts at the National Arena.

In April this year, the artist announced the release of Courage, her 27th studio album, and a world tour to promote the album. The concert in Bucharest will be part of the world tour promoting this album, which is scheduled for release on November 15, 2019.

Since her 1981 album debut, Celine Dion has released albums mainly in French and English. A five-time Grammy Award winner, her previous world tour - Taking Chances - took place in 2007 and was one of the most profitable of the year.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Celine Dion)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11
26 September 2019
Politics
Media: EP Legal Affairs Committee rejects Romania’s candidate for commissioner, a first in EU history
25 September 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Eight presidential candidates earn more than Romania’s president

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40