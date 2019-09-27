Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Romania in 2020

Famous Canadian singer Celine Dion will perform for the first time in Romania on July 29, 2020, but the exact location is yet to be announced.

“We are in talks with the Bucharest City Hall to determine the best location for this event of national interest, the concert of a legendary artist who has been for decades in the Romanians’ top musical preferences,” said Laura Coroianu, general manager Emagic, the organizer of the event, according to News.ro.

In late August this year, Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea said that a request was filed with the Investments Department of the Bucharest City Hall to organize one of Celine Dion’s concerts at the National Arena.

In April this year, the artist announced the release of Courage, her 27th studio album, and a world tour to promote the album. The concert in Bucharest will be part of the world tour promoting this album, which is scheduled for release on November 15, 2019.

Since her 1981 album debut, Celine Dion has released albums mainly in French and English. A five-time Grammy Award winner, her previous world tour - Taking Chances - took place in 2007 and was one of the most profitable of the year.

