Danish Eurowind plans to develop Europe’s largest wind farm in north-eastern Romania

05 March 2025

Danish group Eurowind, through project company EWE Eolian, has submitted an application to Transelectrica for the connection of a 1,200 MW wind farm to be built in Botoșani county (north-eastern Romania), according to Economica.net.

The wind farm would be the largest such installation in Europe’s onshore at this time. 

The Botoșani Wind Power Plant (WPP) project will actually be a complex of nine parks located in nine communes in northern Botoșani county. 

Currently, Europe’s largest onshore wind farm is Fosen Vind in Norway, completed in 2020, which has a capacity of 1,057 MW and is owned by Statkraft.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)

