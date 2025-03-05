Danish Eurowind plans to develop Europe’s largest wind farm in north-eastern Romania
Danish group Eurowind, through project company EWE Eolian, has submitted an application to Transelectrica for the connection of a 1,200 MW wind farm to be built in Botoșani county (north-eastern Romania), according to Economica.net.
The wind farm would be the largest such installation in Europe’s onshore at this time.
The Botoșani Wind Power Plant (WPP) project will actually be a complex of nine parks located in nine communes in northern Botoșani county.
Currently, Europe’s largest onshore wind farm is Fosen Vind in Norway, completed in 2020, which has a capacity of 1,057 MW and is owned by Statkraft.
