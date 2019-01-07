Romanians, among EU citizens that use social networks most

A total of 61% of Romanians aged between 16 and 74 used social networks last year, according to data from the EU statistical office Eurostat released on June 29.

In EU member states, 56% of those aged 16 to 74 used social networks, with the highest participation rates in Denmark (79%), ahead of Belgium (73%), Sweden and the United Kingdom (70%). At the opposite end of the scale, this share was below 50% in three member states: France (42%), Italy (46%) and Slovenia (49%).

Among the young aged between 16 and 24, almost 9 out of 10 used last year the social networks (88%). In Romania, 89% of the young used social networks, on par with Spain and Slovenia.

In the Czech Republic, Denmark and Croatia, 97% of the young used the social networks, 96% in Estonia and Greece, 95% in Cyprus and Portugal, 94% in Belgium, Lithuania, Hungary and Malta, 93% in Latvia, Slovakia, Finland, and UK, 92% in Austria, 91% in Netherlands and Poland, 90% in Ireland and Sweden, 79% in Italy, and 77% in France.

Among people aged 65 to 74 years, almost one fifth (19%) participated in social networks. This share ranged from 8% in Bulgaria and 9% in Greece to 46% in Denmark. In Romania 16% in this age category used social networks, above the usage in Poland (10%), Croatia (11%), Slovakia (12%), France and Italy (13%), Austria and Slovenia (14%) and Ireland (15%).

Social network participation includes activities such as creating a user profile, posting messages or other contributions to social networks.

Across the EU, social network participation rate has steadily increased since the beginning of the data collection: 38% in 2011.

(Photo: Pixabay)

