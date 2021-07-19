Romania has one of the highest shares of youth not in education, employment in Europe

Romania had one of the highest rates of young people who are not in a form of education or employment among the member countries of the European Union 2020, according to data from Eurostat, the European Statistical Office, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In Romania, 16.6% of young people aged between 15 and 29 years are not in a form of education or employment, the fifth-highest rate among the member countries of the European Union. The European Union’s average was 13.5% in 2020.

The segment is defined as the NEET category (the acronym for the phrase "Nor in Education, Employment or Training") and represents one of the most important indicators of the labor market.

(Photo: Pixabay)

