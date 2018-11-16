4 °C
European Parliament president visits Romania next week

by Romania Insider
European Parliament (EP) president Antonio Tajani will make an official visit to Romania next week, prime minister Viorica Dancila announced on Thursday, November 15.

She said the European official will come to Bucharest to talk about the future of the European Union (EU) and about the important European files that Romania will have to manage during the EU Council presidency, namely the EU budget, Brexit and the post-Brexit EU budget evolution.

“We have the capacity to prove that Romania is a responsible and respectable member-state, regardless of the purely political approaches at a moment or another,” Dancila said, restating that Romania is ready to take over the EU Council presidency.

She also commented again on the European Parliament’s resolution about the situation of justice in Romania, saying that this was an expression of the current interests of EP political groups.

