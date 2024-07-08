European Energy announces 500 MW of grid connection approvals in Romania

Danish renewable energy group European Energy announced that it received grid connection approvals for around 500 MW of solar and wind energy projects across Romania, which bring the projects closer to the ready-to-build stage.

The total development pipeline for European Energy Romania now exceeds 1.5 GW of solar and wind projects, and the company is working to receive grid connection approvals for the remaining projects soon.

“We consider Romania a very promising market. The upcoming auction for Contract for Difference outlined in the Romanian renewable energy support scheme, totaling five GW, will unlock the implementation of more wind and solar projects,” said Ioannis Kalapodas, Head of European Energy’s Romania office.

Founded in 2004, European Energy is a Danish company that started with the first onshore wind projects in Germany. Currently, it is screening for projects in more than 29 countries and has actual development activities in 19 countries.

Globally, the company has a total portfolio of 65 GW of projects in 25 countries on four continents and over 700 employees.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)