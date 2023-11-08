The European Commission recently recommended the start of accession negotiations with the European Union for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as granting candidate country status to Georgia.

“We’ve adopted our 2023 Enlargement Package recommending to open negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, to grant candidate status to Georgia, and to open accession negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina, once the necessary degree of compliance is achieved. Completing our Union is the natural horizon,” the European Commission said in a post on X.

In the case of Ukraine, the Commission recommends that negotiations should begin once the country meets the remaining conditions related to combating corruption and strengthening minority protection standards. For the Republic of Moldova, these conditions pertain to combating corruption and improving financial regulations, according to Digi24.

"This step is a recognition of our joint effort - the efforts of state institutions working to transform the country, as well as the citizens who choose peace, democracy, and development. The European Commission's report confirms that Moldova has undertaken significant reforms in the past year, preparing our country to become a European state and improve the lives of all citizens," Moldova’s president Maia Sandu wrote on Facebook.

"The final decision on starting negotiations with Moldova will be made by the member states at the European Council meeting on December 14-15. Today's decision by the European Commission encourages and empowers us to continue the work we've started: to make Moldova stronger, a state that ensures domestic peace, contributes to regional security, and cares for the well-being of its citizens,” she added, cited by HotNews.

Moldova and Ukraine were granted candidate country status for accession to the European Union last summer, and the next step on the path to the EU is the commencement of accession negotiations and meeting key conditions set by the EU.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence on Tuesday evening that Ukraine will join the European Union, emphasizing that this result will be achieved through the internal transformation of the country, which is in the interest of the people.

"For Ukraine, the EU means economic security and social stability, and for the EU, Ukraine means strengthening the entire community," Zelensky said. "It is very important for the members of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to continue to support the legislative initiatives necessary for our European integration," he emphasized.

(Photo source: European Commission on X)