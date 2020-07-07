Romania’s EUROPAfest returns with new edition this month

EUROPAfest, the special event presenting four music genres in a single event (jazz, blues, pop, and classical music), will return with a new edition this month, between July 16 and July 25.

However, as the state of alert could be extended in Romania due to the high number of coronavirus cases, the festival’s organizers said they don’t know yet if it will be possible for the artists to perform in concert halls, in front of an audience. But the festival team has been working all this time to make it possible for music fans to watch the concerts live, “so there will be live streaming,” the organizers said.

In case the concert halls reopen in the coming period, EUROPAfest organizers will take all safety measures to ensure the music fans’ safety. All news and information about the festival will be communicated on the EUROPAfest website and the social media pages - Facebook, Instagram.

“Annually, more than 300 musicians from over 40 countries performed on the festival stages in Bucharest and other cities. This is no longer possible this year, and even if the 2020 edition is atypical, it will maintain its high quality. The most important thing is that we will organize it!” said Luigi Gageos, EUROPAfest director.

In 2015, EUROPAfest was the first local event to come under the Royal House of Romania's patronage. In 2015, the event’s value was reconfirmed by the European Commission and the European Parliament, which grant it the EFFE, Europe’s Finest Festivals title.

(Photo source: the organizers)