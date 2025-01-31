Europa League: Romania’s FCSB loses to Manchester United 0-2, qualifies for round of 16

Romanian football team FCSB was defeated 0-2 by the UK’s Manchester United on Thursday, January 30, in the last round of the main group stage of the Europa League. The Romanian champions finished their group in 11th and secured qualification for the competition's play-offs.

Roughly 3,000 English fans were present in Bucharest for the match. In total, around 55,000 spectators were present at the National Arena stadium.

Manchester United outclassed FCSB in all statistical categories: 21-8 in shots (7-3 on target), 70%-30% in possession, 667-288 in passes, and 6-3 in corners. In the end, the Bucharest team failed to maintain its position among the top teams in the unique group, finishing outside the top 8 after receiving goals from Man U’s Diogo Dalot and Kobbie Mainoo.

With 14 points and a goal difference of +1, FCSB finished the European edition in 11th place. The red-blue team will therefore play in the competition’s play-off against Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or PAOK Thessaloniki (Greece), teams that finished in 21st and 22nd places, respectively, according to Digi24.

FCSB has had an impressive journey in the main phase of the Europa League, securing four wins, two draws, and only one loss. If FCSB advances from the play-off, they could face either E Frankfurt or Lyon, which will also be determined at the draw, according to DigiSport.

The play-off matches will take place on February 13 and 20.

Before the match in Bucharest, FCSB fans created a spectacular atmosphere and displayed a choreography commemorating Helmut Duckadam, the legendary Steaua goalkeeper who passed away in December. The atmosphere was praised by British newspapers at the Daily Mail, Sky Sports, and The Guardian.

To maintain order, the Romanian Gendarmerie sent a helicopter to monitor surroundings from above the National Arena in Bucharest. The gendarmes found bladed weapons on some individuals in areas frequented by supporters of both teams, and checks were done in the capital’s touristic Old Town as well.

The Bucharest Gendarmerie announced after the game that it issued 17 fines with a total value of RON 71,000, out of which a fine worth RON 60,000 (EUR 12,000) to the organizers of the event, and one worth RON 10,000 (EUR 2,000) to the security company. Both fines were issued for failing to comply with obligations.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Gyozo Baghiu)