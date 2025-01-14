Sports

Romanian businessman Dan Şucu appointed president of Genoa football club

14 January 2025

Genoa CFC announced on Monday, January 13, that its Board of Directors approved the appointment of Romanian businessman Dan Şucu as the new president of the football club.

The decision came after last December, Dan Şucu, the owner of furniture retailer Mobexpert and the main shareholder of the Rapid Bucharest football club in Romania, officially took over a 77% majority stake in the Italian football club Genoa CFC following a EUR 45 million capital increase.

“It is an honor to be the president of the oldest club in Italy,” Şucu said.

“With our investment, we entered the club to help it achieve the right stability, and I am certain that we will operate efficiently to continue to grow, working daily with those who have been with the company since before and have done great things, in the name of continuity,” he added.

Genoa CFC’s Board of Directors is composed of Dan Şucu (president), Andres Blazquez (executive member), Flavio Ricciardella (executive member), Alessandro Giudice, Cosmin Golea, Răzvan Raţ, and Alberto Zangrillo.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

