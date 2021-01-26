Major car insurer Euroins shifts to online distribution channels

Euroins, one of the two major players on the Romanian mandatory car insurance (RCA) market, terminated contracts with one-quarter (40) of its intermediaries, Economica.net reported.

The company is reportedly going to develop online distribution channels that it currently lacks.

The contracts terminated so far regard mainly small-sized intermediaries, but the contracts with larger brokers are also at risk.

The strategy seems to be in line with curbing the insurers' dependence on the mandatory car insurance segment - which now generates 95% of its revenues - as recommended by the financial market supervisor ASF.

The decision was reportedly inspired by Tanjia Blatnik, a former Slovenian performance swimmer who currently holds a position of advisor in Euroins and is waiting for authorization to take over as the company's CEO.

In Blatnik's vision, the future lies in online sales, which Euroins should develop.

(Photo: Pixabay)

