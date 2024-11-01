EURO-GCC Economic Initiative: Strategic Business Opportunities Between Europe and GCC Countries

News from Companies

In a global context marked by economic interdependence and complexity, the EURO-GCC Economic Initiative is establishing itself as a strategic collaboration platform between European countries, including Romania, and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Launched in support of companies from both regions, the initiative aims to maximize business and investment potential through the development of impactful and sustainable partnerships.

This initiative is led by Alin Gheran, President and Co-Founder, Liliana Grosaru-Filip, Vice President and Co-Founder, and Bogdan Ivanescu, Vice President and Co-Founder.

The project is backed by renowned partners from the European and GCC business environments, offering a dynamic platform not only for dialogue but also for identifying concrete business opportunities. Through this initiative, specific challenges and needs of the European and GCC business communities are addressed with practical solutions across strategic sectors such as agriculture, food security, energy, green technologies, construction, aviation, innovation, and technology.

Launch of the EURO-GCC Economic Initiative: 12-13 November 2024, Bucharest

The launch event will take place in Bucharest on the 12th and 13th of November 2024, at Hotel Marmorosch and WIN Gallery. This unique platform will bring together business leaders, investors, and government officials from Europe and the GCC for networking and strategic exchanges. Participants will have the opportunity to explore collaborations and partnerships focused on best practices and innovative solutions for global markets.

The initiative represents a significant opportunity for European companies to attract investments from the GCC region and expand the commercial horizons for both European and Romanian businesses. The event’s agenda includes discussion sessions focused on identifying opportunities in key sectors such as:

Agriculture & Food Security

Aerospace & Aviation

Energy, Oil & Gas

Construction & Real Estate

Technology & Innovation

Strategic Objectives for Sustainable Development and Economic Growth

The EURO-GCC Economic Initiative assumes the role of a catalyst for economic growth by facilitating impactful business connections and developing scalable solutions for current challenges. In doing so, Europe positions itself as a reliable partner in the global economic landscape, actively working to strengthen sustainable relationships with GCC countries.

The event is supported by the Commercial Diplomacy Chamber with the State of Qatar, The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Romania, ASEMER, the Bulgarian-Romanian Chamber of Commerce, and BEROCC. Among our sponsors, we are pleased to include companies such as ADAMO Technology, Ixodron, Tokero, Soft Galaxy, and Quisser Pharma.

The event is being organized with the expertise and support of Dynamic Business Connections.

Romania Insider is a media partner of this event.

For additional information about the EURO-GCC Economic Initiative and details on the launch event, please contact us at office@euro-gcc.com.

