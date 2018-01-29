Senator Eugen Teodorovici, the Social Democratic Party’s proposal for finance minister, criticized the fiscal measures adopted by the Mihai Tudose cabinet last year, by emergency ordinance, which became effective on January 1, 2018.

He said he would take the measures needed as finance minister and that “better communication will lead to better solutions,” reports local Mediafax.

Teodorovici also said he didn’t agree with an emergency ordinance that would send tax evaders to jail.

“The approach I want for Romania’s fiscal administration is open and proactive,” he added.

Teodorovici also criticized last year his party’s initiative to introduce global income taxation, a measure that has been kept in the new cabinet’s governing program. When asked about this, he said he would talk to his colleagues from the Finance Ministry about the arguments for this measure before issuing a final opinion.

Eugen Teodorovici, 46, graduated from the University of Economic Studies (ASE) in Bucharest and has a doctorate in EU funds management. He held various positions in the central administration before being appointed EU funds minister in the Victor Ponta government, in December 2012. In March 2015, he was named finance minister in the reshuffled Ponta cabinet.

