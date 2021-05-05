RO investor under insolvency plans “green hydrogen” project financed under PNRR

Eolica Dobrogea, a Romanian investor in wind farms currently under insolvency, received the creditors' approval to begin the procedures for developing a 500MW energy generation capacity to include gas-fired turbines, wind turbines, and a hydrolysis-based hydrogen production plant.

As regards the financing sources, the company's management says it proposed to the Government to finance the project under the Relaunch and Resilience Program (PNRR), Profit.ro reported.

The project is located in the eastern part of Romania, close to the biggest offshore wind farm in Europe - at Cogealac.

The sole shareholder of Eolica Dobrogea is the company C-Tech SRL, also in insolvency, 50:50 owned by the founder of Eolica, Corneliu Dica, and Andreea Ceausescu. The special (court-appointed) administrator of Eolica Dobrogea is the consulting company Ceausescu & Partners SRL.

Eolica Dobrogea has been a partner of Spanish group Iberdrola in several wind energy projects in Romania. It has been under insolvency for the past seven years.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)