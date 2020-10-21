Romanian entrepreneurs launch marketplace for B2B services

Six Romanian entrepreneurs from Cluj-Napoca have invested EUR 200,000 to build an online platform that helps companies find service providers.

In addition to helping demand meet supply, the platform simplifies closing partnerships based on reviews and recommendations.

ENSO operates as a "one-stop-shop" for identifying service providers already validated by other companies. The platform allows the identification of multiple criteria for more than 80 different types of business services, from marketing, IT&C, and HR services, to cleaning and facility management services.

The platform claims it enhances the business service providers' visibility, cutting their marketing and sales costs by up to 90%.

"The idea of the platform came as a result of a problem we identified: finding and selecting suppliers is an unpleasant process, time and resource consuming, without the certainty that you will have a satisfactory result at the end of the road. Any professional should have credible reviews or proactively ask for recommendations. ENSO is the platform where all professionals who make acquisitions in a company, regardless of their role, can connect with other professionals in similar positions or industries, quickly identify validated suppliers and carry out a simple selection process," explained Andrei Pantelimon, CEO of ENSO Business Services.

Access to the platform is currently free, both for companies and suppliers, but from 2021 service providers will pay an annual subscription.

The platform has closed a technologic partnership with local IT company Qubiz from Oradea, which became its first outside investor.

ENSO's development plans include EUR 1 million investments in 2021 for geographical expansion and new functionalities. The platform aims to cover Romania's biggest cities and draw at least 3,000 listed suppliers by the end of 2021, then start international expansion.

