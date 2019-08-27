Romania’s Enescu Festival launches mobile app for 2019 edition

George Enescu International Festival and Samsung have launched Enescu Experience, a mobile app allowing users to discover the festival and its associate programs.

The app can be downloaded for free from Google Play and the AppStore. It lists the program of the festival, and its other associated events held in unconventional venues, museums or open-air spaces.

The app covers info about the concerts in the festivals, alternative concerts, guided tours through the city or the workshops of Romanian artists, film screenings, exhibitions and book launches related to the festival.

By allowing the tracking of the phone’s location, users can receive notifications on the events taking place nearby. The app also offers the option of establishing routes linking various points on the map.

With the help of the festival’s calendar, users can chose to see on the map only the events taking place on a particular day. Other filters let users see only events from the festival or from the associated programs, which take place all over Bucharest.

“Even if concert halls have a limited space, the joy of music is limitless. Our partners developed this idea. […] This year’s edition is the most extensive yet, but only after seeing the map in the app will you realize what this means,” Mihai Constantinescu, the executive director of the Enescu Festival, said.

This year’s edition of the festival takes place between August 31 and September 22. The concert halls in Bucharest will see over 2,500 musicians of 50 nationalities go on stage for 84 concerts and recitals. The festival also brings 34 artists and orchestras for the first time in Romania, among them Marion Cotillard, Kiril Petrenko and Mitsuko Uchida.

Concerts take place at Sala Palatului, the Romanian Athenaeum, Sala Radio, the George Enescu Hall of the National Music University in Bucharest, and Excelsior Theater. The concerts and recitals are grouped withing six main sections: Great Orchestras of the World, Midnight Concerts, Chamber Recitals and Concerts, the Music of the 21st Century, Mozart Week in Residence, and the International Forum of Composers.

(Photo courtesy of Enescu Festival)

