Enescu’s rhapsodies get vocal version at Romanian festival

Singer and composer Teodora Enache will offer a vocal, jazz interpretation of George Enescu’s rhapsodies at this year’s Enescu Festival.

She will perform Rhapsody I and Rhapsody II, on September 9, at the National Theater in Bucharest. The performance is titled From Classic to Jazz and is a premiere one.

The concert will also include several vocal pieces inspired by Bela Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Air or Johann Pachelbel’s Canon.

Călin Grigoriu, playing the guitar and in charge with the musical arrangements, percussionist Joca Perpignan (Israel) and cellist Răzvan Suma will go on stage alongside Teodora Enache.

The performance is meant to “amplify the echo of Enescu’s work into the present trough a novel artistic exploration and expand the festival experience for a diverse public,” Mihai Constantinescu, the executive director of the Enescu Festival, explained.

The George Enescu International Festival takes place this year between August 31 and September 22 in Bucharest and in ten other cities in the country.

(Photo: Pixabay)