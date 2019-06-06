Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 14:03
Events
Enescu’s rhapsodies get vocal version at Romanian festival
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Singer and composer Teodora Enache will offer a vocal, jazz interpretation of George Enescu’s rhapsodies at this year’s Enescu Festival.

She will perform Rhapsody I and Rhapsody II, on September 9, at the National Theater in Bucharest. The performance is titled From Classic to Jazz and is a premiere one.

The concert will also include several vocal pieces inspired by Bela Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Air or Johann Pachelbel’s Canon.

Călin Grigoriu, playing the guitar and in charge with the musical arrangements, percussionist Joca Perpignan (Israel) and cellist Răzvan Suma will go on stage alongside Teodora Enache.

The performance is meant to “amplify the echo of Enescu’s work into the present trough a novel artistic exploration and expand the festival experience for a diverse public,” Mihai Constantinescu, the executive director of the Enescu Festival, explained.

The George Enescu International Festival takes place this year between August 31 and September 22 in Bucharest and in ten other cities in the country.

(Photo: Pixabay)

 [email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 14:03
Events
Enescu’s rhapsodies get vocal version at Romanian festival
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Singer and composer Teodora Enache will offer a vocal, jazz interpretation of George Enescu’s rhapsodies at this year’s Enescu Festival.

She will perform Rhapsody I and Rhapsody II, on September 9, at the National Theater in Bucharest. The performance is titled From Classic to Jazz and is a premiere one.

The concert will also include several vocal pieces inspired by Bela Bartok’s Romanian Folk Dances, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata, Johann Sebastian Bach’s Air or Johann Pachelbel’s Canon.

Călin Grigoriu, playing the guitar and in charge with the musical arrangements, percussionist Joca Perpignan (Israel) and cellist Răzvan Suma will go on stage alongside Teodora Enache.

The performance is meant to “amplify the echo of Enescu’s work into the present trough a novel artistic exploration and expand the festival experience for a diverse public,” Mihai Constantinescu, the executive director of the Enescu Festival, explained.

The George Enescu International Festival takes place this year between August 31 and September 22 in Bucharest and in ten other cities in the country.

(Photo: Pixabay)

 [email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40