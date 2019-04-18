George Enescu Festival concerts held in 11 cities in Romania

Eleven cities in Romania will hosts concerts as part of the 2019 George Enescu International Festival, up from seven at the previous edition.

Besides Bucharest, where most of the program is held, concerts will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Iași, Sibiu, Târgu Mureș, Bacău, Bârlad, Târgoviște, Satu-Mare and Piatra Neamț. A total of 24 concerts will take place in the country, double the previous edition’s count, the organizers said.

International artists will perform alongside local orchestras and ensembles. Among the artists and ensembles that will perform in the country are Elisabeth Leonskaja, David Grimal, La Grande Chapelle Madrid, Anna Tifu, Kamerata Baltica, Charles Richard Hamelin, Nobuyuki Tsujii, Ziyu He, together with conductors Gabriel Bebeșelea, Lera Auerbach, Jayce Ogren, Cristian Lupeș, Marco Angius, Adrian Petrescu or Brad Lubman.

The concerts held in the country add to the 84 in Bucharest, which will be streamed on the festival’s website.

The festival takes place between August 31 and September 22. It will bring to Bucharest over 2,500 musicians of 50 nationalities. Among the names that the festival brings for the first time to Romania this year are actress Marion Cotillard, conductor Kiril Petrenko, and pianist Mitsuko Uchida.

The program of the festival is available here.

(Photo: courtesy of the organizers)

[email protected]