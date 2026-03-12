Energy

Romanian energy minister plans to restart Lukoil refinery and “new trade routes”

12 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s minister of energy, Bogdan Ivan, said he contacted “those from the US” and received “informal approval” for starting operations at the Petrotel Lukoil refinery to increase the country's refining capacity by 21%, according to Profit.ro, citing the Romanian minister speaking for Antena3. 

However, while the global refining capacity remained largely intact recently, the crude supply chains were disrupted by the Middle East conflict – which places the problem in the area of crude oil availability, rather than in that of crude refining. 

Anticipating this issue, minister Ivan said he “reopened new trading routes.”

“We have reopened new trade routes, we have had discussions with American giants in terms of trading and diesel production, and today [March 11] I can say that we are ready to restart the Petrotel Lukoil refinery, after we have an agreement from OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) in the United States of America, and thus increase our energy independence as much as possible, namely the direct production that we can have," the minister announced speaking for Antena 3.

Romania previously placed Petrotel Lukol refinery under special management, such as to allow it to resume operations after a technical shutdown, in the context of Lukoil’s subsidiaries coming under sanctions dictated by OFAC.

After the Middle East conflict pushed up the oil and gas prices globally, minister Ivan assured that the fuel prices in Romania would remain steady – a statement he later reversed.

Minister Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, a sociologist by education, with a master's degree in Communication and Public Relations and a PhD degree under the supervision of PSD influential leader Vasile Dancu, has previously served as minister of digitalisation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel Lukoil)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romanian energy minister plans to restart Lukoil refinery and “new trade routes”

12 March 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s minister of energy, Bogdan Ivan, said he contacted “those from the US” and received “informal approval” for starting operations at the Petrotel Lukoil refinery to increase the country's refining capacity by 21%, according to Profit.ro, citing the Romanian minister speaking for Antena3. 

However, while the global refining capacity remained largely intact recently, the crude supply chains were disrupted by the Middle East conflict – which places the problem in the area of crude oil availability, rather than in that of crude refining. 

Anticipating this issue, minister Ivan said he “reopened new trading routes.”

“We have reopened new trade routes, we have had discussions with American giants in terms of trading and diesel production, and today [March 11] I can say that we are ready to restart the Petrotel Lukoil refinery, after we have an agreement from OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) in the United States of America, and thus increase our energy independence as much as possible, namely the direct production that we can have," the minister announced speaking for Antena 3.

Romania previously placed Petrotel Lukol refinery under special management, such as to allow it to resume operations after a technical shutdown, in the context of Lukoil’s subsidiaries coming under sanctions dictated by OFAC.

After the Middle East conflict pushed up the oil and gas prices globally, minister Ivan assured that the fuel prices in Romania would remain steady – a statement he later reversed.

Minister Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, a sociologist by education, with a master's degree in Communication and Public Relations and a PhD degree under the supervision of PSD influential leader Vasile Dancu, has previously served as minister of digitalisation.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Rafinaria Petrotel Lukoil)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 March 2026
Politics
Survey: Majority of Romanians think govt should maintain balance between EU and US
12 March 2026
Events
Bucharest to host Eurovision Pre-Party in April
12 March 2026
Agriculture
Romania to export a third of its dairy products to China, minister says
12 March 2026
Real Estate
Romanian developer One United Properties buys land near Nashville for first US project
12 March 2026
Energy
Romania’s OMV Petrom extends Black Sea exposure by entering Han Tervel project
12 March 2026
Transport
Romanian Allview Auto launches 4City urban electric car with 300 km range, drivable from age 16
12 March 2026
Politics
Update: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky arrives in Romania for high-level talks on security, cooperation
11 March 2026
Energy
Romania to nearly triple its nuclear energy production in the next 10 years, minister says