Endava selected as a partner in the OCRE 2024 framework to support Cloud Adoption in Research and Education

News from Companies

Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a global provider of digital transformation, has been selected as a partner in the Open Cloud for Research and Education (OCRE) 2024 framework. This EU-compliant procurement framework, administered by GÉANT, the collaboration of European National Research and Education Networks (NRENs), enables European educational institutions to access innovative cloud services, fostering digital transformation in research and education.

The OCRE 2024 framework is the third iteration of GÉANT’s flagship cloud initiatives, which since 2016 have successfully bridged the supply of commercial cloud services with the evolving demands of research and education institutions. This five-year contract framework simplifies the procurement process, providing a streamlined and compliant way for educational institutions across Europe to adopt cloud-based solutions.

Through its strong collaboration with AWS, Endava has been awarded a supplier position in eight countries: Ireland, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Moldova, North Macedonia, Croatia, and Serbia. As one of only three selected suppliers in these markets, Endava is well-positioned to support universities and research institutions in harnessing the power of cloud technologies to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

“We are delighted to partner with AWS on the OCRE framework. This strategic engagement highlights Endava's commitment to leveraging AWS technology but also reinforces its dedication to addressing the evolving demands of the education sector through innovative cloud solutions.” – Katherine Heumos, Global AWS Alliance Lead, Endava.

With a robust portfolio of services and a proven track record in supporting academic institutions, Endava is poised to drive digital transformation, enhance research capabilities, and foster academic excellence across Europe. Their collaborative efforts with universities and research institutions in Central Europe have already demonstrated significant advancements in AI-driven solutions and business process automation, further solidifying Endava's role as a pivotal partner in the education and research domains.

Endava recognizes the critical role that cloud technology plays in the research and education sector. With a dedicated sub-industry focused on education, Endava has built a team of specialists who understand the unique needs and challenges faced by institutions in this space. The company currently serves over 15 education clients, including Cambridge Education Group, Kings College London, BPP University, Salta Group, Lamark, OAZ, HMH, University of Reading, ClassLink, ProQuest, University of Ljubljana, eLife and Rosetta Stone.

These partnerships span a broad range of services, including AI-driven solutions, custom software development, cloud engineering, and 24/7 managed services. Endava’s deep expertise and tailored approach allow its clients to adopt cutting-edge technologies that enhance learning, researc,h and operational efficiency.

“Through the OCRE 2024 framework, we are excited to expand our long history in serving educational clients. With this partnership we further underscore our dedication to support Universities and research institutions with cutting-edge cloud technology, driving digital innovation and enabling academic excellence across Europe." – Daniel Houweling, Head of Education, Endava.

Endava has a long-standing tradition of engaging with local research and education communities across the regions where it operates. As part of its commitment to fostering talent, innovation and economic growth, the company has established strong partnerships with universities and research institutions. In Central Europe, Endava has developed internship and practice programs in collaboration with leading universities, including Babeș-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, Gheorghe Asachi Technical University of Iași, Politehnica University of Bucharest and Politehnica University of Timișoara.

A standout initiative is Endava’s large-scale R&D project with Babeș-Bolyai University, where more than 45 researchers and engineers collaborated over two years on automating business processes using artificial intelligence. This initiative highlights Endava’s strategic focus on advancing technological capabilities while fostering a culture of research and development.

As educational institutions increasingly embrace cloud solutions to enhance their digital infrastructure, Endava is proud to support this transformation through the OCRE 2024 framework. With its proven expertise, strong industry partnerships and commitment to research and education, Endava remains a trusted partner for institutions seeking to leverage cloud technology for growth and innovation.

For more information on Endava’s work in education and research, visit the company's website.

About Endava

Technology is our how. And people are our why.

For over two decades, we have been harnessing technology to drive meaningful change and create a positive impact on people – whether they are our employees, our customers and their customers or our wider communities.

Working side by side with leading brands, we build strategies, products and solutions tailored to unique needs, regardless of industry, region or scale. By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that drive innovation and transform businesses. From ideation to production, we support businesses with bespoke solutions across various industries, including payments, insurance, finance and banking, technology, media, telecommunications, retail and consumer goods, supply chain, healthcare and life sciences, automotive and travel.

With agile, multidisciplinary teams, we guide our customers through every step of their digital transformation journey, creating dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences that enable growth.

*This is a Press release.